Grab & Go Meals return to help feed Knox County children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County families who want free meals for their children will have three additional days to get them from one of several distribution locations throughout the county.

The Knox County Community Action Committee extended its Grab & Go Summer Meal program to cover the school opening delay.

Beginning Wednesday, August 12, CAC Nutrition Services will provide curbside pickup service for breakfast and lunch meals for children 18 and under.

According to CAC, children must be present to receive the meals.

Meals will be available August 12, 17 and 19 at the following locations:

Cal Johnson Rec Center 507 Hall of Fame Dr

o Carter Community Park 9030 Asheville Hwy

o Cecil Webb Rec Center 923 Baker Ave

o Christenberry Rec Center 931 Oglewood Ave

o Cumberland Est Rec Cntr 4529 Silverhill Dr

o Danny Mayfield Park 700 College St

o Deane Hill Rec Center 7414 Deane Hill Dr

o EV Davidson Rec Center 3124 Wilson Ave

o Gibbs Ruritan Park 7827 Tazewell Pike

o Inskip Recreation Center 301 W Inskip Drive

Larry Cox Center 3109 Ocoee Trail

o Lonsdale Rec Center 2700 Gloria Garner St

o Milton Roberts Rec Cntr 5900 Asheville Hwy

o Montg Village Baptist Ctr 4601 Joe Lewis Rd

o North Ridge Head Start 1008 Breda Drive

o Richard Leake Rec Center 3511 Alice Bell Rd

o Skatetown Rink 5713 N Broadway

o So. Knoxville Com Cntr 522 Maryville Pike

o Transformation Church 9050 Cross Park Dr.

o Victor Ashe Park 4901 Bradshaw Rd

