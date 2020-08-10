Greg Sankey shares SEC’s stance on fall sports

Advertisement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took time to divulge some wisdom to worried fans on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Sankey advised people to be patient and to take time to make up decisions.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey tweeted.

He went on to say that the SEC “has been deliberate at each step since March...slowed return to practice...delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester.”

The tweet comes the same afternoon that multiple outlets reported that the Big Ten is expected to take a vote on canceling its season sometime in the next few days. It’s thought by some national writers that the Pac-12 Conference may follow suit with the Big Ten, but that the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Sports Illustrated reports that SEC presidents have a virtual meeting scheduled for Monday to talk abut the newest developments.

The conference released a modified, ten game, conference-only schedule on August 7th. Three days earlier, it delayed the start of fall camp from August 7th to the 17th.

