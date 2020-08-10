Help kids prepare for school by acclimating them to masks at home, says health department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said parents can help get their children ready to return to the classroom by getting them acclimated to wearing a mask at home.

“One suggestion is get them used to wearing a mask so they get comfortable in it, because they’ll be wearing it throughout the school day,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan. “And so getting them used to wearing that mask for a while, will be helpful for the children and the school staff as well.”

Dr. Buchanan said it is also helpful to talk to kids about the five core actions on their level and in a way they can understand to encourage them to practice them even when they’re at school.

The five core actions include:

Wearing a mask

Keep 6 feet of distance

Frequent hand washing

Cleaning surfaces that could spread germs

Staying home when sick

