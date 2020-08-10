Advertisement

‘I screamed so loud’: Fla. woman finds python when she reaches into washer

By WPEC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC/CNN) - A Florida woman says she’s still shaken after she reached into her washing machine and found a python slithering around inside.

Emily Visnic was going to load the washer in her studio apartment when she saw some snakeskin, but she thought it was simply clothing made of snakeskin – until it began to slither.

“I looked down and saw something snakeskin, and I was like, ‘Huh, what did I put in here that was snakeskin?’ And I reached down, and it started slithering. Oh my gosh, I screamed so loud. It was a huge python,” Visnic said.

The woman ran out of her apartment and found maintenance men, who removed the snake. They did not tell Visnic what they did with it.

Days after the incident, Visnic is still on edge.

“The first couple of days were tough. I was really, really freaked out. I kept thinking I was - because the thing kept hissing. So, I was walking around like ‘Did I just hear a hiss, or did I just hear that move?’” Visnic said.

Animal control speculates the snake could be an escaped pet; though Visnic’s apartment building does not allow pet snakes. A neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss the day before the incident, which leads animal control to believe the creature was traveling through the building’s vents.

Copyright 2020 WPEC, Emily Visnic via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hong Kong police said in a statement that seven people had been arrested on suspicion of violating the national security law, but did not reveal the names of those arrested.

Politics Headlines

Azar meets with Taiwan President Tsai on breakthrough visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JOHNSON LAI
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979.

National

Morikawa delivers great shot in quiet moment to win PGA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Morikawa has three victories in 29 career starts on the PGA Tour. He is the first player to win the PGA in his debut since Keegan Bradley in 2011.

News

5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta strongest to hit S.C. in 100 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
It was the strongest earthquake to hit the state in more than 100 years.

Latest News

National

Woman finds python in washing machine in Fla.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A woman was going to load her washing machine when she said she discovered a live python inside it.

News

Washington man accused of breaking disabled veteran’s jaw over mask dispute

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Washington man is accused of breaking the jaw of a disabled veteran over a mask dispute.

News

TBI remembers Special Agent who died in line of duty in 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TBI said Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier died during an undercover operation in Jackson in 2016.

Politics Headlines

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

News

South Carolina man robs church wearing Batman costume

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.

Politics Headlines

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.