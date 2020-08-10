Toddler found wandering alone, KPD searches for guardians

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police asked for the public’s help after a toddler was found alone in the Lonsdale community Monday morning.

According to police, the child was found unaccompanied on Colorado Road just before 10 a.m.

Police believe the child is around two-years-old.

Anyone with information about the child’s parents or guardians is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.