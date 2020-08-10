Advertisement

Maryville church offers outdoor worship during pandemic

Bradley said the outdoor service is starting to attract visitors in addition to regulars.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church hosts a regular outdoor service during the pandemic
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church hosts a regular outdoor service during the pandemic(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -As cars arrived at Mountain View Church of God near Maryville on Sunday morning, not everyone got out. Some, like Joe Medlin, chose to roll down their windows and stay in the car while others walked under the tent for worship.

Medlin was content with his Bible on his lap in the car, enjoying worship music and the message from the pastor.

“The preaching is fine. This preacher does a good job,” said Medlin.

Senior Pastor, the Reverend Randall VanHoose said he was willing to try an outdoor service again this summer because the church had free use of outdoor tents. The church had a previous outdoor service in the spring during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and VanHoose said he was open to the idea of more outdoor worship events if his congregation wanted them.

Music Minister Robert Haskins said with many elderly members in the church family, some had not been comfortable attending indoor events since the pandemic.

“These outdoor services have been a wonderful outlet for us to utilize. They’re able to come. They’re able to be a part of the atmosphere and the singing and the praise and worship and they’re able to take part in all that. Our church members are the backbone of our church. And we want to continue to strengthen and encourage them in every way possible, especially right now.”

In downtown Maryville, the 1871 Quaker meetinghouse now is the traditional place of worship for St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Yet, since early summer, part of the congregation has been meeting at 8:00 o’clock each Sunday morning on the lawn outside the building.

The Church Rector, the Reverend Amy Bradley said, “So there are people who are able to come and worship and be together outdoors that wouldn’t otherwise be able to be with us.” Three Sundays consist of a traditional prayer service, while one Sunday per month is an outdoor service of Holy Eucharist.

Church member Pam Miller said she chose to attend the outdoor service for the sake of health and because she loves the outdoors, “And I just look at the beauty of this world and I feel His words and His presence speaking to me.”

Bradley said the outdoor service is starting to attract visitors in addition to regulars. “We do have some people who have started visiting us because they know that we have an outdoor service. And they also know from seeing our website and our Facebook pages that we are taking the precautions that we’re taking.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington man accused of breaking disabled veteran’s jaw over mask dispute

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Washington man is accused of breaking the jaw of a disabled veteran over a mask dispute.

News

TBI remembers Special Agent who died in line of duty in 2016

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The TBI said Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier died during an undercover operation in Jackson in 2016.

News

South Carolina man robs church wearing Batman costume

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A burglar, dressed in a Batman costume, robbed Anderson Mill Baptist Church, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of technology equipment.

News

Power Five commissioners hold emergency meeting Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Officials of the Power Five conferences held a previously unscheduled meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of moving forward with fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

UT corner Bryce Thompson becomes first Vol to ever wear No. 0

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
University of Tennessee corner-back Bryce Thompson revealed his new jersey number for the fall season.

News

East Tennesseans commemorate Eighth of August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is holding it annual Eight of August Jubilee event Sunday to commemorate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and its historical ties to East Tennessee.

News

Tennessee 1-year-old ran over, killed in driveway, THP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and The LaVergne Police Department are investigating the death of a one-year-old after the child was ran over and killed.

News

18 citations, 3 arrests made in Nashville for mask-order violations on Broadway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The department announced the arrests and citations in a tweet saying the people were violating Davidson County’s mandatory mask order.

News

Tennessee man discovers hand grenade, turns it over to local fire department

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The man said the old WWII Japanese hand grenade belonged to his father-in-law.

News

Teen dies, 20 others including officer shot during Washington party

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A teenager was killed and 20 other people, including an officer were shot at during a large Washington party early Sunday morning, according to police.