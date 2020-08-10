Most clusters traced to spiritual settings, community gatherings, says Knox Co. Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released information about a new tool that shows cluster data across the state of Tennessee.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said the data shown by the new tool confirms what the health department had said in the past: Most clusters can be traced to house parties, barbecues, spiritual settings and other private gatherings which are labeled as “community” on the graph.

“From this data you can see the most frequent reported cluster setting is community activities such as barbecues or dinner parties or clusters that are also identified and classified under community,” said Dr. Buchanan. “Back in the early stages of the pandemic, we didn’t see very many clusters. Since mid-June those numbers have increased. The big takeaway here is that clusters are occurring in a variety of places, and they do not make up the majority of our cases, community spread does. Your risk of getting COVID-19 is present all across the community. The best defense against the virus are the five core actions. If you practice these five core actions consistently, you will lessen the risk of getting or spreading the virus.”

The five core actions include physical distancing and proper hygiene. You can read more about them here, on page six.

