Advertisement

Most clusters traced to spiritual settings, community gatherings, says Knox Co. Health Department

The Knox County Health Department released information about a new tool that shows cluster data across the state of Tennessee.
Knox County Cluster data
Knox County Cluster data(Knox County Health Department)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department released information about a new tool that shows cluster data across the state of Tennessee.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said the data shown by the new tool confirms what the health department had said in the past: Most clusters can be traced to house parties, barbecues, spiritual settings and other private gatherings which are labeled as “community” on the graph.

“From this data you can see the most frequent reported cluster setting is community activities such as barbecues or dinner parties or clusters that are also identified and classified under community,” said Dr. Buchanan. “Back in the early stages of the pandemic, we didn’t see very many clusters. Since mid-June those numbers have increased. The big takeaway here is that clusters are occurring in a variety of places, and they do not make up the majority of our cases, community spread does. Your risk of getting COVID-19 is present all across the community. The best defense against the virus are the five core actions. If you practice these five core actions consistently, you will lessen the risk of getting or spreading the virus.”

The five core actions include physical distancing and proper hygiene. You can read more about them here, on page six.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team to discuss the upcoming season Monday.

News

TSSAA officials say they are ”very aware of what is going on at the college level”

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it is tracking the recent developments in college athletics.

News

ETSU: 20 percent of classes will be on-campus

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland announced Monday that the college will not start the fall semester in its Phase 3 plan.

News

Volunteer Tennessee announces two new community grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Volunteer Tennessee announced two publically available grants for Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement.

News

U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, preliminary data on Monday, shows U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May.

Latest News

News

Help kids prepare for school by acclimating them to masks at home, says health department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said parents can help get their children ready to return to the classroom by getting them acclimated to wearing a mask at home.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 123,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 83k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

University of Tennessee promotes masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
On Monday, the University of Tennessee released a video promoting wearing a mask to fight COVID-19.

News

VFL turned author helps kids through real life experiences

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Former UT standout C.J. Watson drives point across with pen and paper

News

Firefighter injured in Johnson City house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Officials said a firefighter received minor injuries at the scene of a Johnson City house fire Monday morning.