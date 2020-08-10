Advertisement

Mountain West cancels fall football season

The Mountain West Conference has canceled its upcoming fall football season
Mountain West Conference Cancels 2020 Fall Sports
Mountain West Conference Cancels 2020 Fall Sports(WSAZ)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mountain West Conference has canceled its upcoming fall football season according to Stadium.

The conference cited player health and safety concerns with the coronavirus, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Monday evening.

The vote makes the Mountain West the second FBS conference to cancel its fall sports seasons, after the Mid-American Conference announced its plans on Saturday. UConn became the first FBS school to announce it wouldn’t be playing this fall.

The Mountain West will consider playing in the spring, according to McMurphy.

Multiple national outlets reported Monday that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences are expected to cancel their fall sports on Tuesday.

Players across the country have tweeted out their support for a season to be played this fall.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walls For Women mural project gives female artists a voice with their paint brushes

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

Study: Tenn. counties with mask mandate linked to lower hospitalization rates

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Tennessee counties that have implemented a mask mandate are more likely to see lower COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a Vanderbilt study.

News

Emerald Youth Foundation hiring members with AmeriCorps for the upcoming school year

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Part-time positions are available through the AmeriCorps program.

News

De-stress with kitten yoga

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Three kittens from Young Williams Animal Center joined a yoga class Monday.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Anderson Co. teacher shares thoughts on son’s first day of kindergarten

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A fourth grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School shared her thoughts of dropping off her son for his first day of Kindergarten at the same school.

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools principal talked first day precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County welcomed back students for the first time since March.

News

Greg Sankey shares SEC’s stance on fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zack Rickens
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took time to divulge some wisdom to worried fans on Twitter Monday afternoon.

News

VIDEO: Deputy stung 21 times during rescue at vehicle crash on I-40

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of first responders at a crash that occurred on I-40 Saturday.

News

Car fire erupts in West Knoxville, crews on scene

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Rural Metro dispatch, a car fire erupted in West Knoxville Monday afternoon.

News

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team to discuss the upcoming season Monday.