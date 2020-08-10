KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mountain West Conference has canceled its upcoming fall football season according to Stadium.

The conference cited player health and safety concerns with the coronavirus, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Monday evening.

More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

The vote makes the Mountain West the second FBS conference to cancel its fall sports seasons, after the Mid-American Conference announced its plans on Saturday. UConn became the first FBS school to announce it wouldn’t be playing this fall.

The Mountain West will consider playing in the spring, according to McMurphy.

Multiple national outlets reported Monday that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences are expected to cancel their fall sports on Tuesday.

Players across the country have tweeted out their support for a season to be played this fall.

