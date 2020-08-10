Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Little Caesars free pizza coupon is fake

A Facebook post with more than 100,000 of shares is fooling users into believing the pizza chain is giving away free pies.
Sharing a fake Little Caesars post won't get you a coupon for free pizza.(Facebook)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Facebook post with more than 100,000 shares is fooling users into believing the pizza chain is giving away free pies.

“Celebrating our 61st Birthday, We here at Little Caesars are giving Everyone who shares and also comments by 4 PM Monday - 3 Large Pizza FREE - We Will Inbox Your Coupon - Little Caesars Inc.,” says the post.

The Little Caesars account that created the post is not verified.

The real Little Caesars Facebook page has a blue checkmark and hasn’t posted about a free pizza giveaway.

A Knoxville Little Caesars General Manager said he has had to turn dozens of angry customers away after they tried to use the fake coupon.

Anyone who sees the fake post on their timeline should report it.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

