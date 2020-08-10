Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning’s heavy rain and storms have moved on. They will be replaced by more hit or miss pockets of rain and storms diving in from southeast Kentucky. A few rumbles will be possible, but they will become more isolated. Highs should hover in the lower 80s as the rain keeps us cooler. It’s humid, so it does feel closer to 90.

Spotty showers will lingering through the evening into the early overnight hours, but some scattered storms look to move through after midnight into the early Tuesday morning hours. The low should dip below 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the week looks about the same, with more off and on storm chances billowing up during the afternoon heat.

Tuesday starts with scattered early morning rain and storms, then more stray storms will try to puff up during the afternoon The high will be around 90 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms are on track for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Highs will top our around 90 degrees.

A more likely round of rain and storms arrives for Friday into Saturday. That should be enough to knock our highs back down into the mid and upper 80s.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

