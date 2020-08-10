Advertisement

Study reveals which masks offer the most protection against COVID-19

Researchers said since smaller droplets stay in the air longer than larger droplets, neck fleece may actually be “counterproductive.”
Neck gaiter
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - Researchers at Duke University conducted a study to determine the efficiency of face masks reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The group of scholars compared 14 different mask types to see which was the most effective at reducing the number of respiratory droplets transmitted while talking. Viral products can be carried by the droplets contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

The masks tested included the surgical N95, cotton masks, polypropylene masks, as well as neck fleeces and bandanas. The study tested a person speaking 10 times while wearing each of the masks and a “control trial” of the subject not wearing a mask at all.

According to the study, in comparison of the “control trial” of not wearing masks, most options reduced the number of respiratory droplets transmitted. The research showed surgical and N95 masks had the lowest number of droplets, followed by the polypropylene masks.

The neck fleece and bandanas marked high counts of respiratory droplets. Researchers said based off the study, neck fleeces and bandanas offer little protection.

According to the study, neck fleece increased the number of respiratory droplets by creating a number of smaller droplets — resulting in more droplets than not wearing masks at all.

“We were extremely surprised to find that the number of particles measured with the fleece actually exceeded the number of particles measured without wearing any mask,” Martin Fischer, one of the study’s authors, told CNN. “We want to emphasize that we really encourage people to wear masks, but we want them to wear masks that actually work.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

