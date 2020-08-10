Study: Tenn. counties with mask mandate linked to lower hospitalization rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ WTVF) - Tennessee counties that have implemented a mask mandate are more likely to see lower COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a Vanderbilt study.

Vanderbilt released the study Monday. The report found that hospitalizations have been stable or have declined in areas where masks are required, compared to areas without a mask requirement, reported WTVF.

26 Tennessee counties currently have a mask mandate in place.

Hospitals in areas that receive most patients from areas without a mask mandate reported an increase of 200% hospitalizations over their July 1 hospitalizations.

However, the study said it is difficult to tell if the mask mandates alone are responsible for the decrease in cases because areas with mask mandates often also often other restrictions in place on social gatherings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.