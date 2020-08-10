TBI remembers Special Agent who died in line of duty in 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took to Twitter Sunday to remember the life of one of their Special Agents who died in the line of duty in 2016.

The TBI said Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier died during an undercover operation in Jackson in 2016.

Today, and every day, we remember the life and legacy of Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier, who died in the line of duty on this day in 2016, during an undercover operation in Jackson.



“May he never be forgotten,” the tweet reads.

