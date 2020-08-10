Advertisement

Tenn. woman charged with vehicular homicide after child hit, killed in parking lot

According to reports, officers found a cup in Robinson’s vehicle that smelled heavily of tequila.
Nashville residents can give input on Metro's search for next police chief.
Nashville residents can give input on Metro's search for next police chief.(WTVF)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Metro Nashville police said a woman was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a crash that killed one child and left another child injured Sunday night.

Ebony Robinson, 28, was arrested on five charges including reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

According to Metro police, two children believed to be between the ages 6 and 10 were hit by the vehicle around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said one child was killed and the other suffered minor injuries.

An arrest warrant stated, Robinson backed up her vehicle “at an unusually high speed,” when she hit the children.

Police on the scene said they smelled alcohol on Robinson’s breath. Officers said when asked if she had been drinking, Robinson replied, “yeah, I had a few,” but then stated she just had “a sip.”

According to reports, officers found a cup in Robinson’s vehicle that smelled heavily of tequila.

Robinson failed a field sobriety test, police said. She then reportedly began arguing with bystanders. Officers attempted to restrain Robinson but said she refused to comply.

Robinson was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. Her bond is set at $203,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Credit card processing for Driver Services down statewide

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Department officials said the vendor working to restore service as quickly as possible.

News

YWCA Keys of Hope luncheon goes virtual

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Attend the Keys of Hope luncheon fundraiser free online

News

2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Keep an eye out, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this week.

News

SCAM ALERT: Little Caesars free pizza coupon is fake

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Facebook post with more than 100,000 of shares is fooling users into believing the pizza chain is giving away free pies.

Latest News

News

Vols football players join #WeWantToPlay movement

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.

News

Woman found stabbed to death prompts investigation, says Knoxville police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death, lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

News

Tennessee Wildlife Federation announces photo contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.

News

Toddler found alone in Lonsdale reunited with family, says KPD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, the child was found unaccompanied on Colorado Road just before 10 a.m.

News

Study reveals which masks offer the most protection against COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Researchers said since smaller droplets stay in the air longer than larger droplets, neck fleece may actually be “counterproductive.”

News

Dogwood Arts launches face mask design competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dogwood Arts launched a community-wide mask design competition in partnership with Prestige Cleaners.