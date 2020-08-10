Tenn. woman charged with vehicular homicide after child hit, killed in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Metro Nashville police said a woman was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after a crash that killed one child and left another child injured Sunday night.

Ebony Robinson, 28, was arrested on five charges including reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

According to Metro police, two children believed to be between the ages 6 and 10 were hit by the vehicle around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said one child was killed and the other suffered minor injuries.

An arrest warrant stated, Robinson backed up her vehicle “at an unusually high speed,” when she hit the children.

Police on the scene said they smelled alcohol on Robinson’s breath. Officers said when asked if she had been drinking, Robinson replied, “yeah, I had a few,” but then stated she just had “a sip.”

According to reports, officers found a cup in Robinson’s vehicle that smelled heavily of tequila.

Robinson failed a field sobriety test, police said. She then reportedly began arguing with bystanders. Officers attempted to restrain Robinson but said she refused to comply.

Robinson was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail. Her bond is set at $203,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.