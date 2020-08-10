Advertisement

Tennessee Wildlife Federation announces photo contest

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.
Great Smoky Mountains
Great Smoky Mountains(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Photographers, amateur and professional, are encouraged to submit up to 20 of their best shots of Tennessee’s wildlife and landscapes.

Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 here.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2021 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms.

“We look forward to the photo contest every year at the Federation,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Tennessee has some of the most breathtaking landscapes and wildlife for photographers--both amateur and professional--to capture and the Federation enjoys spotlighting their work throughout their year.”

The deadline to submit photos is midnight Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 4.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman found stabbed to death prompts investigation, says Knoxville police

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death, lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

News

Toddler found alone in Lonsdale reunited with family, says KPD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, the child was found unaccompanied on Colorado Road just before 10 a.m.

News

Study reveals which masks offer the most protection against COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Researchers said since smaller droplets stay in the air longer than larger droplets, neck fleece may actually be “counterproductive.”

News

Dogwood Arts launches face mask design competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dogwood Arts launched a community-wide mask design competition in partnership with Prestige Cleaners.

Latest News

News

Grab & Go Meals return to help feed Knox County children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Knox County Community Action Committee extended its Grab & Go Summer Meal program to cover the school opening delay.

News

Deputies searching for suspect following high-speed chase in Unicoi County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Multiple other agencies are involved in the search including Tennessee Highway Patrol and an officer with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

News

Tennessee lawmakers convene for special session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The main dividing line over the liability bill was whether to make its protections retroactive to early March.

News

Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Heavy rain, storms this morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have on and off storms at times this week, kicking off with a batch of heavy rain and storms moving through part of our area this morning.

News

5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta strongest to hit NC in 100 years

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Many around the region felt the earth shake Sunday morning.