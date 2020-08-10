Tennessee Wildlife Federation announces photo contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Photographers, amateur and professional, are encouraged to submit up to 20 of their best shots of Tennessee’s wildlife and landscapes.

Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 here.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2021 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms.

“We look forward to the photo contest every year at the Federation,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “Tennessee has some of the most breathtaking landscapes and wildlife for photographers--both amateur and professional--to capture and the Federation enjoys spotlighting their work throughout their year.”

The deadline to submit photos is midnight Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 4.

