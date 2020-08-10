TSSAA offcials say they are ”very aware of what is going on at the college level”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it is tracking the recent developments in college athletics.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress told WJHL the TSSAA is still in contact with state and national organizations regarding high school athletics.

“We are very aware of what is going on at the college level. We are continuing to be in consultation with our state and national Sports Medicine Advisory Committee members, local Health Department, CDC, Governor’s team, and infectious disease specialists to help guide any decisions that will be made going forward,” Childress said.

In July, TSSAA announced a contingency plan for fall sports, including temperature checks for fans and players along with a mask requirement. Since then, many colleges have announced their decisions to forego college football in the fall of 2020.

The SEC announced conference-only play for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.