Advertisement

TSSAA offcials say they are ”very aware of what is going on at the college level”

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it is tracking the recent developments in college athletics.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it is tracking the recent developments in college athletics.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress told WJHL the TSSAA is still in contact with state and national organizations regarding high school athletics.

“We are very aware of what is going on at the college level. We are continuing to be in consultation with our state and national Sports Medicine Advisory Committee members, local Health Department, CDC, Governor’s team, and infectious disease specialists to help guide any decisions that will be made going forward,” Childress said.

In July, TSSAA announced a contingency plan for fall sports, including temperature checks for fans and players along with a mask requirement. Since then, many colleges have announced their decisions to forego college football in the fall of 2020.

The SEC announced conference-only play for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 123,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 83k

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

University of Tennessee promotes masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
On Monday, the University of Tennessee released a video promoting wearing a mask to fight COVID-19.

News

VFL turned author helps kids through real life experiences

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Former UT standout C.J. Watson drives point across with pen and paper

News

Firefighter injured in Johnson City house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Officials said a firefighter received minor injuries at the scene of a Johnson City house fire Monday morning.

Latest News

WVLT

Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.

News

Credit card processing for Driver Services down statewide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Department officials said the vendor working to restore service as quickly as possible.

News

YWCA Keys of Hope luncheon goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Attend the Keys of Hope luncheon fundraiser free online

News

Tenn. woman charged with vehicular homicide after child hit, killed in parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, officers found a cup in Robinson’s vehicle that smelled heavily of tequila.

News

2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Keep an eye out, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this week.

News

SCAM ALERT: Little Caesars free pizza coupon is fake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Facebook post with more than 100,000 of shares is fooling users into believing the pizza chain is giving away free pies.