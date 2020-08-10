University of Tennessee promotes masks to fight COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, the University of Tennessee released a video promoting wearing a mask to fight COVID-19.

“This fall, we all have a chance to show what Vols are made of,” said the university. “Vols help Vols, so mask up!”

Move-in day began Sunday for the university and students were required to complete a daily health self-screening form before arriving on campus.

