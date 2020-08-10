Advertisement

U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May

According to The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, preliminary data on Monday, shows U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May.
MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/WTVF) -According to The Bureau of Transportation Statistics, preliminary data on Monday shows U.S. airlines carried almost twice as many passengers in June than in May.

According to a news release, BTS said data collected showed that 16.3 million passengers flew on large airlines in June, up from 8.4 million on all U.S. airlines in May.

The BTS said airlines carried 80% fewer passengers in June than it did exactly one year ago in 2019.

“June 2020 was the second consecutive month that the annual decrease in the number of U.S. airline passengers was less than annual change in the previous month.” said BTS.

According to the agency, data showed a 77% decline in domestic passengers between June 2019 to June 2020 following more substantial annual reductions in May (88%) and April (96%).

BTS says final U.S. airline traffic reports for June will be released on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car fire erupts in West Knoxville, crews on scene

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Rural Metro dispatch, a car fire erupted in West Knoxville Monday afternoon.

News

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team to discuss the upcoming season Monday.

News

TSSAA officials say they are ”very aware of what is going on at the college level”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said it is tracking the recent developments in college athletics.

News

ETSU: 20 percent of classes will be on-campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland announced Monday that the college will not start the fall semester in its Phase 3 plan.

News

Volunteer Tennessee announces two new community grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Volunteer Tennessee announced two publically available grants for Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement.

Latest News

News

Help kids prepare for school by acclimating them to masks at home, says health department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said parents can help get their children ready to return to the classroom by getting them acclimated to wearing a mask at home.

News

Most clusters traced to spiritual settings, community gatherings, says Knox Co. Health Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department released information about a new tool that shows cluster data across the state of Tennessee.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 123,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 83k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

University of Tennessee promotes masks to fight COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
On Monday, the University of Tennessee released a video promoting wearing a mask to fight COVID-19.

News

VFL turned author helps kids through real life experiences

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Former UT standout C.J. Watson drives point across with pen and paper