UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season

The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team to discuss the upcoming season Monday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team Monday to discuss the upcoming season.

According to a tweet by Plowman, she along with the football team and staff met to have a conversation about playing football this fall.

“This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium,” said Plowman in a tweet.

College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.

Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.

Under the logos of each Power Five conference — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — the players pronounced their platform.

