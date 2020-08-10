UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team Monday to discuss the upcoming season.

According to a tweet by Plowman, she along with the football team and staff met to have a conversation about playing football this fall.

This afternoon, I met with our football team and staff to have an open conversation about playing football this fall. At the end of our discussion, I asked if they wanted to play football and the answer was a resounding YES. pic.twitter.com/cg9AFw4J86 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) August 10, 2020

“This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium,” said Plowman in a tweet.

College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.

Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.

Under the logos of each Power Five conference — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — the players pronounced their platform.

