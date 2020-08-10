UT Chancellor Donde Plowman meets with football team to discuss season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman met with the football team Monday to discuss the upcoming season.
According to a tweet by Plowman, she along with the football team and staff met to have a conversation about playing football this fall.
“This group of student-athletes have worked hard to prepare for the season amidst detailed and strict healthy and safety protocols. I can’t wait to see them on the field in Neyland Stadium,” said Plowman in a tweet.
College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.
Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.
Under the logos of each Power Five conference — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — the players pronounced their platform.
