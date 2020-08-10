VIDEO: Deputy stung 21 times during rescue at vehicle crash on I-40

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of first responders at a crash that occurred on I-40 Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to I-40 at the 419 rest area for a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they spotted smoke coming from a wooded ravine near the rest area. Sergeant Mark Snowden, along with troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, made their way to the vehicle. Firefighters with the Dandridge Fire Department were on scene attempting to put out a fire in the vehicle’s engine compartment.

When deputies arrived, JCSO said the Jefferson County Rescue Squad had just extricated a woman, and deputies helped paramedics and rescue squad use the Jaws of Life to retrieve the second victim.

According to the sheriff’s office post, the area where the vehicle was located was ‘treacherous’ and one of the first responders lost his footing while getting the victim out.

As the video ends, the sheriff’s office said Sgt. Snowden stepped into a yellow jackets’ nest and was stung 21 times in his legs and abdomen. A trooper who was off camera was stung several times as well. The sheriff’s office said Snowden was treated on scene, while both wreck victims were transported to UT Medical Center.

You can view the video of the rescue below.

*WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE*

