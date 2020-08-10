Vols football players join #WeWantToPlay movement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been outspoken about his desire to play in the fall. Lawrence took to Twitter to present an argument in favor of continuing college football.

“People are at just as much, if not more, at risk if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence inspired other players across the country to voice their opinions online, including UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.

Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.

Under the logos of each Power Five conference — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — the players pronounced their platform:

— We all want to play football this season.

— Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.

— Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.

— Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.

— Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: Ultimately create a College Football Players Association.

The final call on whether major college football will be played this season rests in the hands of the university presidents who oversee the largest conferences.

