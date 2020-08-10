Advertisement

Vols football players join #WeWantToPlay movement

Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.
Vols
Vols(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - College football players from across the nation have united through social media to push for the opportunity to play this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been outspoken about his desire to play in the fall. Lawrence took to Twitter to present an argument in favor of continuing college football.

“People are at just as much, if not more, at risk if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19,” Lawrence wrote.

Lawrence inspired other players across the country to voice their opinions online, including UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

On Sunday night, Guarantano tweeted the movement’s hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Other Vols, including Brian Maurer, Henry To’o To’o, Darel Middleton, and Alontae Taylor joined the movement, tweeting the hashtag.

Numerous players across the country posted a graphic on social media with a detailed list of demands they want to be heard.

Under the logos of each Power Five conference — ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — the players pronounced their platform:

— We all want to play football this season.

— Establish universal mandated health & safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.

— Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.

— Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.

— Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials: Ultimately create a College Football Players Association.

The final call on whether major college football will be played this season rests in the hands of the university presidents who oversee the largest conferences.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Credit card processing for Driver Services down statewide

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Department officials said the vendor working to restore service as quickly as possible.

News

YWCA Keys of Hope luncheon goes virtual

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Attend the Keys of Hope luncheon fundraiser free online

News

Tenn. woman charged with vehicular homicide after child hit, killed in parking lot

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, officers found a cup in Robinson’s vehicle that smelled heavily of tequila.

News

2020 Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Keep an eye out, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak this week.

News

SCAM ALERT: Little Caesars free pizza coupon is fake

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Facebook post with more than 100,000 of shares is fooling users into believing the pizza chain is giving away free pies.

Latest News

News

Woman found stabbed to death prompts investigation, says Knoxville police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death, lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

News

Tennessee Wildlife Federation announces photo contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced its 6th annual wildlife and landscape photo contest.

News

Toddler found alone in Lonsdale reunited with family, says KPD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, the child was found unaccompanied on Colorado Road just before 10 a.m.

News

Study reveals which masks offer the most protection against COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Researchers said since smaller droplets stay in the air longer than larger droplets, neck fleece may actually be “counterproductive.”

News

Dogwood Arts launches face mask design competition

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Dogwood Arts launched a community-wide mask design competition in partnership with Prestige Cleaners.