Volunteer Tennessee announces two new community grants

Volunteer Tennessee announced two public available grants for Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Tennessee announced two public available grants for Volunteer Center and Youth Civic Engagement.

According to a release, “Both opportunities will allow organizations to utilize service as a vehicle for addressing critical needs throughout the state.”

To learn more about these funding opportunities, visit the Funding Opportunities page on Volunteer Tennessee’s website here. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

“Volunteer Tennessee is the Governor’s Commission on volunteerism and service. Its mission is to encourage volunteerism and community service. Annually, Volunteer Tennessee provides more than $6 million in AmeriCorps grants and volunteer center grants to local agencies throughout the state so they can engage volunteers to meet community needs in education, environment, public safety, human needs, and homeland security. The commission consists of a 25-member, bi-partisan volunteer citizen board appointed by the Governor and eleven State Government ex-official positions,” said the release.

