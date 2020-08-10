Washington man accused of breaking disabled veteran’s jaw over mask dispute

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington man is accused of breaking the jaw of a disabled veteran over a mask dispute.

KHQ-TV reported that Cody P. Hansen, 35, was arrested without incident at his home Saturday night and charged with second-degree assault following an anonymous tip to investigators.

Hansen is accused of attacking a 72-year-old veteran, breaking his jaw after an alleged incident July 18 during an altercation in the lobby of the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington.

The victim told police he said something to Hansen’s girlfriend about her not wearing a mask in the lobby of the hotel. The victim said Hansen came to the lobby later that night and attacked him.

Police say surveillance video shows Hansen approaching the elderly man who was sitting in the hotel lobby. The victim says Hansen then hit him several times, knocking him unconscious.

Hansen was arrested and taken into custody. His bail was set at $10,000.

According to KHQ-TV, Hansen also has warrants out for his arrest in Alaska on drug charges and probation violation.

