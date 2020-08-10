Advertisement

Woman found stabbed to death prompts investigation, says Knoxville police

File image: KPD investigating deadly stabbing
File image: KPD investigating deadly stabbing(KPD)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death, lying in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

According to KPD, emergency crews responded to a report of a stabbing near Holly Berry Apartments in the 900 block of Inskip Drive.

When officials arrived, they discovered the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim arrived at the apartments and a fight broke out. During the fight, police say a female suspect likely stabbed the victim.

KPD said they are evaluating the suspect’s claims of self-defense in the stabbing.

No one has been arrested.

