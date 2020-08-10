WVLT Weather Alert: Heavy rain, storms this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have on and off storms at times this week, kicking off with a batch of heavy rain and storms moving through part of our area this morning. West of I-75 comes with a chance for an isolated severe storm and some excessive rainfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning’s WVLT Weather Alert is focused on that heavy rain and isolated strong storms. While it’s not widespread, some spots can easily get more than an inch of rain this morning. Temperatures hover around 70 degrees most of the morning where the rain and storms are moving through.

Heavy rain for parts of our area Monday morning. (WVLT)

Midday to afternoon comes with breaks from rain and storms. We still have some scattered rain and storms developing, but becoming more isolated. The high today is around 83 degrees, with the rain keeping us cooler. It’s humid, so it does feel closer to 90.

Tonight starts off with spotty rain, but some scattered storms look to move through again middle of the night to the early Tuesday morning hours. The low will be around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The rest of the 8-day forecast comes with on and off rain and storms. It’s not a washout everyday, but we do have some rain and storms reaching our area every day.

Tueday starts with scattered early morning rain and storms, then it’s they’re developing and moving through again in the afternoon hours. The high will be around 90 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms are on track to return Wednesday afternoon, after a high of 92 degrees.

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

