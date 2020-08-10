YWCA Keys of Hope luncheon goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual YWCA Keys of Hope luncheon fundraiser is moving online this year. Attendees can join the tenth annual event free online.

YWCA has been providing domestic violence support services to women for more than 35 years. The Keys of Hope women’s program provides transitional housing to homeless women at the downtown Knoxville location.

The event is Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11:30. WVLT News anchor Brittany Tarwater is hosting the event.

Register for the YWCA Keys of Hope virtual luncheon here.

