Alcatraz East featuring exhibit on women’s suffrage

PIGEON FORGE Tenn. (WVLT) - Women are celebrating 100 years of being allowed to vote this election year. Tennessee paved the way for the right for women to vote to happen.

Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the 19th amendment giving the three fourths of the states needed for it to become law.

At the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, they’ve put together all kinds of artifacts and figures from a Susan B. Anthony dollar to details about how women were arrested for asking for the right to vote through protests.

“To feature information about women who were arrested fighting for their right to vote. There were women who spent months in prison,” said Rachael Penman, Director of Artifacts for Alcatraz East Crime Museum. “And bringing it together with aspects like Susan B Anthony was a criminal ... was arrested for voting and she was then put on our money. I mean how amazing was that with the Susan B Anthony Dollar.”

The display is going to be right in the lobby of the Alcatraz East Museum. You can see that display starting next week on Tuesday, August 18th. Learn more here.

