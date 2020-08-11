Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

News

Nashville mayor calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mayor Cooper called the allegations “deeply concerning” Monday evening.

News

Kingsport Police searching for missing teens in two unrelated cases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.

News

Knoxville Beer Board proposes amendment to allow select restaurants to serve beer outside

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

National

Derecho brings strong winds, heavy rain to Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Heavy rain and strong winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a powerful storm known as a derecho rolls through.

Politics Headlines

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

Eye on Education

New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.