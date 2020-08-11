Beshear ‘feeling better’, will give Tuesday COVID-19 update via video instead of news conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has canceled his live Tuesday afternoon news conference to give updates on COVID-19.

This comes after the governor canceled another event earlier in the day saying he and the first lady weren’t feeling well. His office said he wouldn’t attend the event out of “an abundance of caution.”

Since then, another statement from the governor’s office says Gov. Beshear and his family have tested negative for COVID.

The statement goes on to say that the governor is feeling better, but that he will provide Tuesday’s COVID-19 via video instead of a press conference.

The governor’s next live update will be Wednesday at 4 p.m.

