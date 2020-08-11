Black, Hispanic children more severely impacted by COVID-19, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 research released this week says Black and Hispanic children are more severely impacted by COVID-19, with higher case rates, hospitalizations and virus-related complications.

A report released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Black and Hispanic children are more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than white children. CNN reported the CDC looked at hospitalization records from 14 states and found 576 cases among children who needed hospitalization between March through July 25.

Hispanic children were hospitalized at the highest rate, 16.4 per 100,000 people, followed by Black children at 10.5 per 100,000, the data said. White children were hospitalized at a rate of 2.1 per 100,000.

