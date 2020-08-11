Cars line up for school supplies at Knox County’s School Mania

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cars lined up around the block to get school supplies for children at Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ School Mania event Monday afternoon.

WVLT News Reporter Gwendolyn Ducre was out and observed parents and families lining up to retrieve the supplies at Chilhowee Park.

FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES Cars are wrapped around Chilhowee Park for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ School Mania event today. Posted by WVLT on Monday, August 10, 2020

At one point, cars were impacting traffic. The supplies were given away freely ahead of the first week of class, which kicks off August 24.

