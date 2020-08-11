Cars line up for school supplies at Knox County’s School Mania
Cars lined up around the block to get school supplies for children at Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' School Mania event Monday afternoon.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WVLT News Reporter Gwendolyn Ducre was out and observed parents and families lining up to retrieve the supplies at Chilhowee Park.
At one point, cars were impacting traffic. The supplies were given away freely ahead of the first week of class, which kicks off August 24.
