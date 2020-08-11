Cookeville police investigating homicide after man dies of gunshot wounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Cookeville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased with gunshot wounds Monday night.

According to CPD, officers conducted a welfare check on the 1900 block of North Dixie Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and discovered a man found deceased from gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Austin Rowan of Cookeville.

Detectives with CPD initiated an investigation into the incident and said they are following up on leads.

No information has been released regarding the suspect into the incident.

The Cookeville Police Department urges anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 931-520-5365 or dispatch at 931-526-2125.

