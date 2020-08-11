Couple rescued by helicopter after being chased by cow in California
A helicopter had to be called in to rescue a couple who fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County, California Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said the incident happened in the Lunch Canyon Regional Park. Officials said they located the couple on a trail with the cow and a calf standing feet away from them; they were able to scare the cow off by sounding a siren.
According to CHP’s post, a paramedic made contact with the couple and found they were injured and would need a “hoist rescue.” They were both hoisted 75 feet in the air to the helicopter and were then flown to crews waiting at the trail head.
CHP reported that the couple was then transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries.
