Advertisement

Couple rescued by helicopter after being chased by cow in California

A helicopter had to be called in to rescue a couple who fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County, California Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A helicopter had to be called in to rescue a couple who fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County, California Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A helicopter had to be called in to rescue a couple who fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County, California Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.(California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Air Patrol)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (WVLT) - A helicopter had to be called in to rescue a couple who fell while being chased by a cow in Solano County, California Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said the incident happened in the Lunch Canyon Regional Park. Officials said they located the couple on a trail with the cow and a calf standing feet away from them; they were able to scare the cow off by sounding a siren.

According to CHP’s post, a paramedic made contact with the couple and found they were injured and would need a “hoist rescue.” They were both hoisted 75 feet in the air to the helicopter and were then flown to crews waiting at the trail head.

CHP reported that the couple was then transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

**Lynch Canyon Hoist-Solano County** This morning, CHP helicopter H-32 responded with fire fighters and Medic Ambulance of Solano County to a report of an elderly couple who had fallen after being chased by a cow. H-32 arrived overhead and located the couple on a trail with the cow and a calf standing feet away in the Lynch Canyon Regional Park. H-32 hovered down to the scene and was able to move the cow by sounding the helicopters siren. A CHP Flight Officer/Paramedic made contact with the couple and determined that they were injured and a hoist rescue would be needed. CHP H-32 hoisted the couple, one by one, approximately 75 feet to H-32 and were flown to waiting crews at the trail head. The couple were transported to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries.

Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Monday, August 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevierville man to appear on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ show

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A Sevierville man just wanted to reward a student for their hard and ended up being on the national stage.

News

Tenn. man biking 3,000 miles to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Johnson City man is set to make a 3,000-mile trip to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

News

Alcatraz East featuring exhibit on women’s suffrage

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Women are celebrating 100 years of being allowed to vote this election year. Tennessee paved the way for the right for women to vote to happen.

News

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey releases statement on Big Ten, Pac-12 canceling season

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Tuesday on Big Ten and Pac-12′s decision to cancel its fall football season this year.

News

Clinton workers help make medical gowns for those on frontline of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
Turning from automotive materials to medical gowns is helping a Clinton plant keep workers employed while helping with the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Have you completed the census? Interactive map shows response rate in your area

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Have you completed the 2020 census?

News

Virginia sheriff warns of unsolicited masks from China arriving in mail

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Virginia sheriff's office is warning residents after some reported receiving unsolicited face masks from China in the mail.

News

KPD warns public after scammer pretends to be police officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knoxville Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to warn the public after they responded to reports of a scammer pretending to be an officer to get money from a female victim.

News

Nashville preteen drowns in tub, police investigating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Nashville police are investigating after an 11-year-old drowned in a tub Monday night in Antioch.

News

Disney ends the 20th Century Fox brand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Disney announced on Monday, 20th Century Fox, one of the most-recognized names in entertainment is no more.