Daughter of TDOC administrator murdered by Tennessee inmate files federal lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - The daughter of a prison administrator who was murdered in 2019 has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the state of Tennessee.

Curtis Watson is accused of killing Debra Johnson at her home at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

In the lawsuit, Johnson claims the Tennessee Department of Corrections failed to provide adequate staffing and oversight that would have prevented the violent murder.

The lawsuit alleged the state did not ensure Johnson’s home was secured or provide video surveillance.

