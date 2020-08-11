Advertisement

Disney ends the 20th Century Fox brand

Disney announced on Monday that 20th Century Fox, one of the most-recognized names in entertainment, is no more.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN/WVLT) - Disney announced on Monday that 20th Century Fox, one of the most-recognized names in entertainment, is no more.

According to Disney, 20th Century Fox Television will be rebranded to 20th Television. The new name cuts both the ‘Century’ and ‘Fox’ from the studio’s name.

The move follows Disney dropping the Fox name from its 20th Century Fox film brand in January. The company closed a $71 billion deal to acquire many of Fox’s assets last year and renamed the studio as just 20th Century Studios.

The new logo and graphics will appear on new episodes of 20th Television TV series starting this fall. Older titles, which have already aired before the rebrand, will maintain the former logo and name.

The remaining assets from Fox such as Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports and Fox News are a part of Fox Corporation, which is separate and has nothing to do with Disney.

Disney announced it will also rebrand its other TV studios with new names and graphics. That includes changing ABC Studios and ABC Signature Studios to ABC Signature and Fox 21 Television Studios will become Touchstone Television.

“Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company,” said Craig Hunegs, Disney television studios president in a statement.

20th Century Fox was created in 1935 as a merger between Twentieth Century Pictures and Fox Films.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

