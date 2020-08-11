Dr. Pepper confirms a soda shortage at grocery stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dr. Pepper confirmed there is a shortage impacting all Dr. Pepper products at grocery stores across the country.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr. Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight,” the company said.

In a post on Facebook, the company did not give a reason for the shortage. The brand said it is “doing everything we can to get it back into your hands.”

Dr. Pepper encouraged customers to contact their local grocery stores to check their availability. The shortage applies to all flavors of the soda.

Toilet paper brand Charmin took to social media to let Dr. Pepper know it’s not alone.

“Welcome to the club. We feel your pain,” Charmin tweeted.

