East Tenn. 7-year-old making difference by donating backpacks

A Knox County seven year old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year.
Ella Rogers collected more than 50 backpacks(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County seven-year-old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year.

“I just wanted to help out other people,” said Ella Rogers.

Ella will be in second grade at Ritta Elementary School.

”It makes me feel happy, cause I’m helping out other people,” said Rogers.

This year she will not be in the classroom; she will be learning virtually at home.

”My teacher’s going to give me a computer cause the virus is around so we do it on the computer,” said Rogers.

She wanted to make sure students who will go to school have the essentials since this year they’ll need to have their own materials.

“She’s just got a big heart. You know she had a rough start, starting out and you know she’s got a big heart for other people. And she felt the need to help others,” said Mark Finchum, her grandfather.

Finchum said Ella collected more than 50 backpacks.

“This was kind of a thing that started out small and then it just grew,” explained Finchum.

With the help of Facebook and his auto-body shop word spread.

”People donated and we went to Target,” said Rogers.

Ella’s made a difference.

“I’m a firm believer in my faith that we’re to help other people and God will give us more to give away then he’ll ever give us to keep and she has that kind of heart,” explained Finchum, “She’s had to do without and had to be on the other end, the receiving end. So it’s a blessing for me to see this.”

Mark Finchum said Ella has not been selfish, but rather selfless.

“It makes me proud,” said Finchum.

If you wish to receive or donate backpacks and supplies you can do so by going to Finchum’s 102 Timothy Street or calling 865-523-8867.

