East Tennessee counties awarded $1M tourism grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced 17 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in the fifth round of Tourism Enhancement Grants.

The department partnered with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to assist counties and cities looking to improve local tourism and attract more visitors.

In 2018, visitors added $22 billion to boost Tennessee’s economy, according to reports.

The grants are designed for cities to invest in local tourism assets, including stages, signage, enhancement to attractions or venues, park improvements and other resources that target expanding local tourism.

“Tourism is vital to fuel economic development in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These grants are especially important this year as we look to rebuild and restore our state’s tourism, particularly in Tennessee’s rural communities.”

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representative in the Tennessee General Assembly.

The grants awarded include:

Decatur County

Grundy County

City of Smithville

Morgan County

Fentress County

DeKalb County

City of Lobelville

City of Martin

City of Wartburg

City of Celina

Union County

Town of Cumberland Gap

City of Sweetwater

Anderson County Government

Greene County

Benton County

Hamblen County

