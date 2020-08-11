ETSU president: ‘Virtually impossible’ to play fall sports

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University Dr. Brian Noland said he believes it’s “virtually impossible” that team sports will be played this fall.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported Noland made the statement during a question and answer session with media after announcing school would start the semester August 24 due to the spread of the pandemic.

“I find it increasingly difficult to comprehend how we will have competitive athletics this fall,” Noland said. “I think it will be virtually impossible for us to play competitive sports this fall at ETSU. I think all our team sports will move to the spring. But ultimately that will be a discussion for this Thursday.”

Thursday, presidents of the Southern Conference league are set to meet to discuss the plan for fall sports.

“As someone who cares very deeply about not only our athletics program but also our athletes, any decisions made here at ETSU are going to be made in the interest of the health, the safety, and the welfare of our student athletes,” Noland said.

