FedEx ground distribution center coming to Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters announced FedEx Ground is building a 260,000 square foot distribution center in the new Interstate 40 Industrial Park.

The center will be located one-half mile north of I-40 at exit 407 in the Kodak community.

FedEx will join OTICS, USA, a Toyota parts manufacturer who are also located in the park.

The new facility is part of FedEx Ground’s nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and enhance speed and service capabilities.

“This is great news for the citizens of Sevier County and the East Tennessee Region,” stated Mayor Waters. “FedEx Ground will be a great addition to our manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution companies in Sevier County. They will be providing great jobs for our community and outstanding delivery service to the region,” continued Mayor Waters.

The Kodak facility is expected to employ more than 170 team members and contract with a dozen local service provider businesses that will separately employ drivers and other staff.

Officials said the location was chosen due to its “ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

“Sevierville and Sevier County are excited that this Fortune 100 company has chosen our community as the location for their new facility,” Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox said. “They have proven to be a great employer and community partner wherever they have located. I welcome FedEx Ground as the most recent addition to our great manufacturing and distribution community.”

