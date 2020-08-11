Advertisement

FedEx ground distribution center coming to Sevier County

The center will be located one-half mile north of I-40 at exit 407 in the Kodak community.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters announced FedEx Ground is building a 260,000 square foot distribution center in the new Interstate 40 Industrial Park.

The center will be located one-half mile north of I-40 at exit 407 in the Kodak community.

FedEx will join OTICS, USA, a Toyota parts manufacturer who are also located in the park.

The new facility is part of FedEx Ground’s nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and enhance speed and service capabilities.

“This is great news for the citizens of Sevier County and the East Tennessee Region,” stated Mayor Waters. “FedEx Ground will be a great addition to our manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution companies in Sevier County. They will be providing great jobs for our community and outstanding delivery service to the region,” continued Mayor Waters.

The Kodak facility is expected to employ more than 170 team members and contract with a dozen local service provider businesses that will separately employ drivers and other staff.

Officials said the location was chosen due to its “ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

“Sevierville and Sevier County are excited that this Fortune 100 company has chosen our community as the location for their new facility,” Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox said. “They have proven to be a great employer and community partner wherever they have located. I welcome FedEx Ground as the most recent addition to our great manufacturing and distribution community.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD thanks Special Olympics athlete who wrote letters to every police department in America

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police Department is saying thank you after they received a letter from a Special Olympics athlete who is writing to every police department in America.

News

UT grad invents live-saving radiation sensor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A University of Tennessee graduated is credited with investing a radiation sensor that could help save lives.

News

Knox County Board of Health to consider limiting social gatherings

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health is set to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The agenda for the meeting includes a proposed measure to limit indoor gatherings.

News

Zoo Knoxville extends summer hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Zoo Knoxville will now be open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

News

Vanderbilt University discourages travel outside of city during semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All students are discouraged from traveling out of the Nashville area during the semester, according to school officials.

Latest News

News

Ole Smoky Distillery celebrates 10th anniversary with new release

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ole Smoky Distillery was founded in 2010 and became Tennessee’s first legal moonshine distillery.

News

Nashville mayor calls for investigations into sexual misconduct within MNPD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mayor Cooper called the allegations “deeply concerning” Monday evening.

News

Kingsport Police searching for missing teens in two unrelated cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for two missing teenagers in separate cases.

News

Knoxville Beer Board proposes amendment to allow select restaurants to serve beer outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The ordinance would work in conjunction with the temporary permit that allows Knoxville restaurants to set up tents outside the building for expanded table service.

Eye on Education

New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.