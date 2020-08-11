Gatlinburg museum lands on list of weirdest tourist attractions in each state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An attraction in Gatlinburg nabbed a spot on Buzzfeed’s list of strangest tourist attractions in each state.

Buzzfeed’s list, “The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Every State In America,” put Gatlinburg’s Museum of Salt and Pepper Shakers as its weirdest Tennessee tourist draw.

The museum, located in Winery Square, was kicked off 35 years ago by a family who initially just began collecting shakers.

According to the website itself, “One of the main purposes of the museum is to show the changes in a society that can be found represented in shakers. As you walk through the museum you can see the changes from ancient times to the 1500′s, 1800′s, 1920′s, 40′s, 60′s all the way to present time.”

The museum charges $3 for admission, which goes towards any shaker purchase. Learn more here.

