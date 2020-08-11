Gov. Lee calls unemployment numbers ‘staggering’
During a media briefing Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called Tennessee's unemployment numbers "staggering."
According to the Tennessean, weekly unemployment claims fell below 12,000 last week. As of mid-March, more than 700,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment.
Lee added, however, that the numbers were going in the right direction.
