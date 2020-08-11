Advertisement

Gov. Lee calls unemployment numbers ‘staggering’

During a media briefing Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called Tennessee's unemployment numbers "staggering."
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a media briefing Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called Tennessee’s unemployment numbers “staggering.”

According to the Tennessean, weekly unemployment claims fell below 12,000 last week. As of mid-March, more than 700,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment.

Lee added, however, that the numbers were going in the right direction.

For information on how to file for unemployment, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

