Gov. Lee calls unemployment numbers ‘staggering’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a media briefing Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee called Tennessee’s unemployment numbers “staggering.”

According to the Tennessean, weekly unemployment claims fell below 12,000 last week. As of mid-March, more than 700,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment.

Lee added, however, that the numbers were going in the right direction.

