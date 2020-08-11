Gov. Lee continues to resist statewide mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee confirmed Tuesday during a media briefing that he was still not looking at a statewide mask mandate policy.

He made the comment August 11 during a media briefing, saying that 70 percent of Tennesseans were already under some sort of mask policy in their own community.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing

“I think ... local buy-in is what gets folks to wear masks,” he said, adding that it was “a lot more compelling than a state dictate.”

According to a study released by Vanderbilt, Tennessee counties that have implemented a mask mandate are more likely to see lower COVID-19 hospitalizations.

