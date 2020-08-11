Have you completed the census? Interactive map shows response rate in your area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you completed the 2020 census?

An interactive map posted on the census website shows how many responses have been received in your area.

Information obtained through the census can help the government redraw legislative districts based on the population’s needs.

The state of Tennessee had a 62.6% percent response rate as of August 10. Knox County had a 68.1% response rate.

If you haven’t done so already, you can fill out the census online here.

