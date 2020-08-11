Increasing rain chances by late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we’re in the middle of an active pattern this week, we’re getting a bit of a break today. A slow-moving storm system moving in from the west will bring back more likely rain chances to close out the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re not expecting as many storms as Monday, but it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella around the rest of this afternoon. We’re topping out around 90 degrees, but the mugginess makes it feel like the mid 90s. We have a 40% coverage in the afternoon hours, but it will become more isolated for the evening.

Tonight will be mild and stuffy with areas of fog and a low around 70 degrees.

Wednesday starts off with spotty rain, but builds up to scattered rain and storms midday through the evening hours, especially over the areas surrounding the valley. Those across the lower elevations will see a mix of clouds and sun, sending highs into the lower 90s. The humidity stays very high, so it feels like the upper 90s. Highs will be in the mid 80s where we have more scattered rain and storms outside of the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain coverage is starting to build up Thursday to Friday thanks to a slow-moving weather system. We’ll see batches of downpours and storms move through at times,knocking our highs back to mid 80s to end the week.

The pattern remains active but slightly “cooler” heading into next week. We may see things start to dry out briefly by next Wednesday.

