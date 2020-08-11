Investigation underway after child with special needs drowns at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Nashville Metro police said an investigation is underway after a child drowned at a home in Antioch Monday evening.

Police responded to the home after receiving reports of a child found unconscious in a bathtub.

Officials said the 11-year-old girl with special needs was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The child’s death is under investigation by Metro Police Division of Youth Services.

