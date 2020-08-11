Joe Clayton to be laid to rest on Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joe Clayton, the victim in a helicopter crash on the Tennessee River, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Clayton, the cofounder of Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes, died in a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River on August 3. His brother James (Jim) Clayton, co-founder of Clayton Homes, survived the crash along with their grandson, Flynt Griffin, and their friend, John (Jay) McBride.

The visitation service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berry Highland Memorial on Kingston Pike.

Due to the pandemic, the graveside service will be private for family and extended family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date, according to the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked donations be made to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville and the Boys and Girls Club of Knoxville.

