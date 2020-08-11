Johnson City school board approves fall sports, students required to sign waiver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Johnson City Schools Board of Education voted to approve all sports this coming fall and voted to require students to sign a waiver before playing sports that adhered to TSSAA guidelines.

WJHL reported that the board voted 5 for and 2 against to resume sports in the fall, while all voted for the waiver, which would require students to agree to follow TSSAA guidelines or they will be unable to play.

JCS Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said he received a great deal of feedback from the community on the subject.

According to WJHL, less than 50 percent of attendees will be permitted with two seats between families, and seats will be assigned.

