Advertisement

KCS registration for meals for virtual learners now available

Registration for Knox County Schools students in the virtual learning program who are wanting meals is now available.
School lunches
School lunches(WJHG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Registration for Knox County Schools students in the virtual learning program who is wanting meals are now available.

According to KCS, pick-up for the meals will be on Monday and Wednesday between 9-10 a.m. Each school will determine the pick up location.

Forms, pick-up times and other details about meals for students in the virtual learning program are now available from the Knox County Schools Nutrition Program: knoxschools.org/mealsrequest.

Posted by Knox County Schools on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Mondays will include 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches and Wednesdays will include 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.

The cost of breakfast is $1.75 and the cost of lunch is $2.50 for elementary, and it’s $2.75 for middle and high schools.

Students do not need to be present to pick up the meals and can end the meal pickup anytime.

For more information visit the Knox Schools meal request website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

East Tenn. 7-year-old making difference by donating backpacks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A Knox County seven year old girl wanted to give to those in need before the start of the school year.

Eye on Education

New technology makes learning more accessible amid pandemic at UT

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
New technology is helping University of Tennessee students continue their education through the pandemic.

News

United Way helps provide masks for kids in need

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
United Way of Blount County said they were able to raise enough money to provide 1,260 masks for kids who need them.

Eye on Education

Anderson Co. teacher shares thoughts on son’s first day of kindergarten

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
A fourth grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School shared her thoughts of dropping off her son for his first day of Kindergarten at the same school.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools principal talked first day precautions

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County welcomed back students for the first time since March.

News

Help kids prepare for school by acclimating them to masks at home, says health department

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said parents can help get their children ready to return to the classroom by getting them acclimated to wearing a mask at home.

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools teacher sets up classroom to keep students safe amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
Teachers have set up their classrooms in new ways to help keep students, and themselves, safe and healthy.

Eye on Education

Knox County Schools considers contract with Florida program to fill vacancies to support virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Erica Lunsford
Knox County Schools looking to hire enough teachers ahead of the school year

Eye on Education

UTK offering free, virtual learning tools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Bohle
University of Tennessee’s College of Education, Health and Human Services created online videos.

Eye on Education

Back to school check list: What you should ask before your kid goes to class

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
Are you ready for back to school? Make sure you know the answers to these questions before your child goes to class.