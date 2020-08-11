KCS registration for meals for virtual learners now available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Registration for Knox County Schools students in the virtual learning program who is wanting meals are now available.

According to KCS, pick-up for the meals will be on Monday and Wednesday between 9-10 a.m. Each school will determine the pick up location.

Forms, pick-up times and other details about meals for students in the virtual learning program are now available from the Knox County Schools Nutrition Program: knoxschools.org/mealsrequest. Posted by Knox County Schools on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Mondays will include 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches and Wednesdays will include 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches.

The cost of breakfast is $1.75 and the cost of lunch is $2.50 for elementary, and it’s $2.75 for middle and high schools.

Students do not need to be present to pick up the meals and can end the meal pickup anytime.

For more information visit the Knox Schools meal request website here.

