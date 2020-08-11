Kentucky governor suggests delaying school reopenings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools delay the resumption of in-person classes until late September to provide more time to get the coronavirus under control.

The Democratic governor recommended Monday that schools wait until Sept. 28 to reopen schools. He says it’s a tough but necessary step.

It comes as the state comes off an escalation of virus cases in July. Beshear conceded that Kentucky does not “have control over this virus.”

The governor pointed to rising virus infection rates among children in defending his decision.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.